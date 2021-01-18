As they spend time in the jungle, the cast of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ are required to cook and clean up after themselves.

The show’s most recently eliminated contestant Jack Vidgen has opened up about some of his co-stars’ habits, revealing which campmate kept things on the messier side.

“Abbie... all of her clothes were just everywhere,” Jack told HuffPost Australia on Monday about ‘The Bachelor’ star’s untidy habit.

“She was an absolute pig sty around her bed,” he continued, adding campmates often had to “pick up her stuff”.

Channel 10 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant Abbie Chatfield

Channel 10 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' contestant Jack Vidgen

Jack admitted he had been put on “bed monitor” duty but didn’t quite ensure everyone’s sleeping quarters were kept spick and span.

“I was meant to be the bed monitor but I think I did the worst job as a bed monitor because I never checked people’s beds to make sure they were tidy,” he said.

As for other campmates’ noticeable habits, Jack said it was hard to miss former AFL player Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico’s loud snoring.

“We saw it on the show, Dipper was definitely a snorer,” he laughed. “His bed wasn’t too far from mine.”

Jack, 24, was eliminated from ‘I’m A Celeb’ on Sunday night after going up against Ash Williams and Travis Varcoe in a challenge that involved placing their hands into a box and guessing what creatures (mice) were crawling around.

Give it up for JACK VIDGEN! Thanks for bringing so much joy and warmth to the Jungle you legend! #ImACelebrityAU @jackvidgen pic.twitter.com/GSPm0Ugp9A — #ImACelebrityAU (@ImACelebrityAU) January 17, 2021

‘I’m A Celeb’ premiered earlier this month with 10 famous faces: Abbie Chatfield, Ash Williams, Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Jess Eva, Mel Buttle, Paulini Curuenavuli, Toni Pearen and Travis Varcoe. Since then Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico, Pettifleur Berenger, Colin Fassnidge and Alli Simpson have joined as campmates. Mel departed voluntarily in the first week. On Monday ‘Gogglebox’ stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett will arrive in the jungle.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was pre-recorded over four weeks in Australia instead of being filmed live in the usual South African jungle. However, viewers will be able to vote for the eventual winner.

The celebrities will live on a diet of rice and beans and compete in physically demanding challenges in a bid to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Channel 10 The cast of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia'