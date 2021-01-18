I'm A Celebrity Australia: Who Are Adam Densten and Symon Lovett

Channel 10 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' contestants Adam Densten and Symon Lovett

The two newest stars to enter the ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ jungle have been confirmed: Adam Densten and Symon Lovett.

While many viewers may have watched the hilariously entertaining duo on ‘Gogglebox’, here’s a rundown of Adam and Symon’s rise to fame for those who aren’t as familiar with the couch critics.

Adam and Symon have been a regular fixture on Aussie television screens since 2015 when when they made their debut on ‘Gogglebox’ – a program that features TV enthusiasts providing commentary on their favourite shows as they watch them in their lounge rooms.

The duo were approached for casting five years ago while they were out at a pub, and their relatable quips and funny commentary made them fan favourites for 10 seasons until they quit the Foxtel production in 2019.

Before they were on TV, Adam and Symon were focused on their day jobs as physiotherapists. As their profiles began to rise, they admitted some life changes posed challenges to fit filming into their schedules.

“When we started in season one, I was living at home, we were both starting our final year of university and Adam was a single man,” Symon told New Idea magazine in 2017.

“Since that time, we’ve both graduated, gotten full-time jobs, both moved house (a couple of times), gotten new housemates, gotten new girlfriends.”

Speaking of how their newfound TV careers had changed things, Adam said at the time, ”[We] are slightly less poor, but still definitely resorting to cheese on toast for regular dinners”.

In late 2019, Adam and Symon announced they were leaving the TV show that made them famous.

“Adam and I have decided that after five years and ten seasons, that we’re finishing up on Gogglebox and won’t be returning for season 11,” Symon said in a video shared with their fans.

Symon also spoke about quitting the program, writing in a statement, “After 5 years we wanted to thank everyone that watched the show, helped make the show and was on the show.

“We were asked to be on Gogglebox 5 years ago, sitting at a pub. We thought we might get free beers out of it, on that front we’ve well and truly filled our boots.”

Since then they have maintained a presence in the entertainment space with their own podcast called The Adam & Symon Show. In March 2020, they made their return to the small screen, landing their own show on Fox Footy called ‘Premierships and Footy Trips’ that involved them interviewing AFL stars.

“We’ve somehow convinced @foxfooty to give us our own show (and how we did that, we’ll never know!),” Adam wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We are beyond pumped to let you all know that our show, ‘Premierships & Footy Trips’ will debut on Wednesday March 18 at 830pm on @foxfooty! #TheBoysAreBack.”

Now Adam and Symon are swapping the couch for the ‘I’m A Celeb’ jungle as late additions to the cast.

“I’ve never been on time to anything in my life. Apologies to anyone I’ve lied to in the last two months. Turns out I wasn’t at a swimming comp in NSW or at a work internship #imacelebrityau,” Symon wrote on Instagram on Sunday night.

Adam also shared a note with his followers: “Did someone say the @imacelebrityau jungle needed a couple of tough guys? Well, they better keep waiting because the leak is very much true! @symonlovett and I are rocking up better late than never. Hope you enjoy! #imacelebau”.

Channel 10 The cast of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia'

‘I’m A Celeb’ premiered earlier this month with 10 famous faces: Abbie Chatfield, Ash Williams, Grant Denyer, Jack Vidgen, Jess Eva, Mel Buttle, Paulini Curuenavuli, Toni Pearen and Travis Varcoe. Since then Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico, Pettifleur Berenger, Colin Fassnidge and Alli Simpson have joined as campmates. Mel departed voluntarily in the first week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was pre-recorded over four weeks in Australia instead of being filmed live in the usual South African jungle. However, viewers will be able to vote for the eventual winner.

The celebrities will live on a diet of rice and beans and compete in physically demanding challenges in a bid to win $100,000 for their chosen charity.