If You’re Trump, You Can Tweet False Murder Allegations And Twitter Is Just ‘Sorry’

As Klausutis’ letter points out, it wasn’t just the president who spread the conspiracy theory but his son as well. Donald Trump Jr. has been instrumental in publicizing the fake allegation.

“What show is Joe going to go on to discuss Lori Klausutis?” Trump Jr. tweeted in April to his more than 5 million followers.

And following an opinion piece on Tuesday by New York Times contributing writer Kara Swisher ― who first reported Klausutis’ letter ― Trump Jr. used the widower’s grief to paint his father as a victim of censorship.

“The NY Times is calling for Twitter to censor the Pesident [sic] of the United States,” Trump Jr. tweeted about Swisher’s call for Twitter to delete the president’s false tweets. “If they can push for that who won’t they try to censor next? Given silicon valley’s leftist tendencies you all better watch out, they are coming for all of you.”