Ice-T Responds To Trump's 'Law & Order' Tweet Exactly How You'd Expect

In the criminal justice system, tweets from President Donald Trump are considered especially heinous.

On Sunday, as protests raged nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died in custody of the Minneapolis police on May 25, Trump responded by sending out a number of vague all-caps tweets. The message included “STRENGTH!” and “FAKE NEWS.” One Trump tweet, in particular, caught the eye of the internet: “LAW & ORDER!”

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

“Law & Order” is, of course, a decades-long TV franchise with a number of spinoffs, all focusing on various aspects of the criminal justice system. And after the tweet, actual “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T took notice, giving the response you’d expect:

Ice-T has long been outspoken against police brutality and racial injustice, even before “Cop Killer,” the controversial song from his band Body Count, became associated with the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

The rapper called out the president in various other tweets, as well:

The President should come outside and speak to the people! … Second thought, maybe not. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 1, 2020

I’m just gonna leave this here… https://t.co/LBGCSkCgOb — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 31, 2020

In addition to his Trump-focused tweets, Ice-T said he was at a demonstration in Arizona on Saturday. And he has spent the last several days tweeting about the protesting across the country.

Answers? I may not have all the answers.. But DEFINITELY warned you about the Problem.. For over 30yrs. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 1, 2020

I stand with the People..Always have. 👊🏽 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 1, 2020

Besides being called out by a real “SVU” star, Trump’s tweet also inspired a trend of people tweeting out other random TV shows in all-caps.

