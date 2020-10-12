Man Finds Massive Spider Inside Earmuffs: ‘I Could Feel Something Tickling My Ear’

Olly Hurst Instagram Perth plumber Olly Hurst got more than he bargained for when he felt a tickle in his ear while wearing his earmuffs on the work site last week.

Today’s lesson: always check your headphones or earmuffs for creepy crawlies before putting them on.

A Perth tradesman suffered an unwanted surprise when he his put his earmuffs on at work this week.

The plumber, Olly Hurst, said he felt a tickling sensation in his earhole before pulling his earmuffs off to reveal a massive huntsman spider inside.

“I could feel something tickling my ear,” he said in a video posted online.

“Hmm nasty. Doesn’t want to come out, he’s happy in there.”

Huntsman spiders are a family of spiders named because instead of building webs, they chase and hunt down their prey, which includes cockroaches and other insects.

While they can bite people, they are “reluctant to bite” and usually run away from humans if possible, according to the Australian Museum. The museum notes that a bite can cause “some ill effects.”

Remember Charlotte the huntsman from 2016?

She showed up at Barnyard Betty’s Rescue, a farm animal sanctuary in Queensland about five years ago and her pictures went viral.

Have another look:

Or what about this guy from the Australian Reptile Park aptly named Behemoth:

The average huntsman is about one inch long, with a leg span of up to five inches. The giant huntsman however, has a leg span of up to 12 inches and is often described as being the size of a dinner plate.

People of Australia: remember to shake out your towels, doonas, earphones, and shoes!