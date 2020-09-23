Hugh Jackman Surprises Young Fan With Sweetest Birthday Video

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Instagram/thehughjackman Hugh Jackman surprised a young fan with a special birthday message on Instagram

If one ever needed proof that Hugh Jackman is the nicest guy in Hollywood, this would be it.

The 51-year-old Australian actor surprised a young fan on Tuesday, sending her a special birthday video via Instagram.

“Hi Julia. I’m so proud of you. Keep concentrating! I love @elmo too. Happy birthday! Love Hugh,” he captioned the clip shared on his social media account.

Hugh’s video was to a young girl Julia, who had previously recorded a message to the actor in which she said she learnt to say the word ‘concentrate’ after watching him teach viewers how to say it on ‘Sesame Street’ in 2010.

In his sweet birthday message, the movie star told Julia, “You’re doing so well. I’m going to practice hard today as well”.

He then quoted P. T. Barnum, who Hugh portrayed in ‘The Greatest Showman’ in 2017.

“Like P. T. Barnum said, ‘no one made a difference by being like anyone else’. Happy birthday,” the actor said.

It’s been a busy week for Hugh. On Monday he missed out on an Emmy award, but was still a winner in his fans’ eyes thanks to his gracious reaction when Mark Ruffalo defeated him.

He applauded and cheered on Mark when he was announced as the winner in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Category for his performance in ‘I Know This Much Is True’.

Hugh, who had been nominated for his role in ‘Bad Education’, was seen fist pumping the air with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness by his side in a live stream filmed from their home.

ABC Hugh Jackman congratulates Mark Ruffalo for his 2020 Emmy Award victory