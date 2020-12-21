Hugh Jackman Delivers Devastating Line To Ryan Reynolds In The Name Of Charity

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s on-and-off feud is back on ― for a good cause, of course.

The actors recently competed against each other in a charity event, in which they partnered with Sam’s Club to sell products from their personal brands: Aviation Gin for Reynolds, and Laughing Man Coffee for Jackman.

Whoever sold the most of their products in a little over a month “won,” though donations of equal value would be made to both the SickKids Foundation ― which Reynolds supports ― and Jackman’s own Laughing Man Foundation. Fans could also separately vote for the two online, without purchasing anything.

‘The Wolverine’ actor ended up winning, which meant Reynolds had to post a hilarious video on Twitter and Jackman got to absolutely roast him.

“Quite literally, I have a legal obligation to post this,” Reynolds quipped in a tweet on Monday, which showed the nearly minute and a half long clip.

Quite literally, I have a legal obligation to post this. pic.twitter.com/xq8q7ZXvb4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 21, 2020

The video started with some words from Sam’s Club CEO Kathryn McLay. After McLay told Jackman he’d won, the actor called his friend and mortal enemy “Bryan” (a deliberate misspelling of Ryan) to tell him he’d lost the competition.

A confused Reynolds answered the video call with a “Hey Hugh!” and a slight smile, before a straight-faced Jackson delivered the news.

“You lost the Sam’s Club thing. I won,” Jackman said, before delivering a final, devastating line.

“Everyone hates you,” he added, before quickly signing off the video call with a “Bye!” and a smile.

A befuddled Reynolds was left speechless on the call while he jokingly attempted to take in the news.

The video then cut to a white screen that flashed “CONGRATS TO HUGH” in all caps, with a slightly smaller “Sorry, Ryan.”

Getty Reynolds has mastered the look of defeat.

Reynolds followed up the funny video by telling his followers that “The REAL winner of the feud is the SickKids Foundation and Laughing Man Foundation.”

Jackson couldn’t resist adding in one last dig, tweeting in response, “You are gracious in defeat. It’s a start.”

You are gracious in defeat. It’s a start. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 21, 2020

Commenters clearly loved the exchange between the two:

You’re a winner in my book! (My book is against regulation though so it doesnt mean much) — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) December 21, 2020

I demand a recount! The whole set up was rigged — Ryan (@combat_wombat81) December 21, 2020

Now you have to wear it this Christmas.. pic.twitter.com/cT2WHzENo8 — Vikrant Aarav (@aarav_vikrant) December 21, 2020

Please don’t ever smile like that again (like at the beginning). Holy moly. I almost reached for some holy water & I'm not religious. 😂😂😂 — Marryann (@MarryannCormier) December 21, 2020

The two friends briefly called a “temporary cease-fire” in their feud in April of this year when they partnered up for the All in Challenge, a charity effort to raise money to feed people.

Though it’s hard to remember why they started (fake) fighting in the first place, Jackman says it all has to do with Reynold’s ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson. The two were married from 2008 to 2011.

“I met him back on ‘Wolverine,’ and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan,” Jackman told The Daily Beast earlier this year. “So when he came on set, I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I’m watching,’” he said. “And we started ribbing each other that way. ... Then it all escalated with the ‘Deadpool’ thing and him calling me out.”