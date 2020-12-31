Hugh Jackman Shares 'Most Embarrassing' Blooper, And We Love Him Even More For It

After what’s been a very challenging year for everyone, Hugh Jackman gave his fans a reason to giggle on Wednesday when he shared his “most embarrassing” throwback video before 2020 comes to an end.

“And now for one of my most embarrassing bloopers - ever,” the 52-year-old Australian actor wrote on Instagram next to a video of himself not taking his scenes all too seriously.

“I’m Hugh Jackman by the way, just in case you didn’t recognise me,” he says to the camera while holding a cup.

“Sorry, I don’t know why I did that,” he then says as he bursts into laughter. “Let’s go again.”

While it’s unclear where the blooper was filmed, one thing was for sure: His fans loved it.

“Hmm, now begins the game of figuring out when this was!” one Instagram follower wrote in the comments section.

Some people referenced Hugh’s ongoing fake feud with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, joking that Ryan was behind it all.

“Nice try, @vancityreynolds. I’m not so easily fooled,” wrote Australian TV host Rove McManus.

“Omg I thought you looked familiar.. your that Deadpool guys,” penned another fan.

Hugh and Ryan have been (fake) fighting on social media for some time now to entertain their fans.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, pictured in 2015.

Earlier this year, Hugh said the cheeky antics started thanks to Ryan’s ex-wife, Scarlett Johannson, whom the ‘Deadpool’ star was married to from 2008 to 2011.

“I met him back on ‘Wolverine,’ and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan,” Hugh told The Daily Beast in April. “So when he came on set, I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I’m watching,’” he said. “And we started ribbing each other that way. ... Then it all escalated with the ‘Deadpool’ thing and him calling me out.” Only time will tell what the two actors have in store for us in 2021.