Savannah Guthrie committed a fashion faux pas Thursday, and she wore it well.

The “Today” co-anchor appeared on air with her dress on backward, telling colleagues Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin that perhaps she was too distracted to notice because she woke up at 3:30 a.m. (See the video below.)

For good measure, she turned her collar inside out to show that the tag was indeed in front.

“So that happened,” she said.

We couldn't even tell that @savannahguthrie has her dress on backward this morning! pic.twitter.com/zxtljDBKZg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 30, 2020

Guthrie also showed off the label in an Instagram post of fun photos. “Too late to change it so now I’m like ➡️,” she wrote, using a forward arrow emoji.