Don Arnold via Getty Images Sam Frost attends the 2019 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel at The Star on December 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

These are unusual times we’re living in, and Sam Frost’s recent Instagram post captured the experiences and emotions of many people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old, who is based in Sydney for the filming of ‘Home and Away’, spoke about missing her family in Melbourne and her brother’s hilariously endearing quip when she recently called him.

“I’m really missing home, and my beautiful family,” Sam wrote on the social media platform.

“I called my little bro lastnight.. he said ‘why are you crying? Is it because you’re getting pretty old & you only spend time with your dogs?’ No mate. But I’ll add it to the list (sic).”

Many fans commented on the relatable post, some being people unable to visit their families interstate including Melbourne which remains in stage four lockdown.

“I miss my family too and they live here in Melbourne also and I can’t see them. But we are almost at the end of this. Be strong gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“I feel ya! I’m currently orphaned in QLD and all my family is in WA. I’ve missed my nans 80th, my nephews 1st birthday and his christening. I normally go back every 3 months. It’s getting so hard,” penned another.

Sam responded to this comment, writing, “It’s really hard missing out on milestones. One day soon, it will be a distant memory in the past. X sending love”.

Others were Australians stranded overseas and unable to come back home.

James D. Morgan via Getty Images The number of Australians allowed to return home has been limited to 4,000 a week since July.

“That’s soooo something a little brother would say, mine also shows his love through sarcasm,” wrote a follower. “I hope you get to see your fam soon! I live overseas, so not sure when I’ll be able to get home (NSW) to see my fam yet.”

Another person commented, “I know how you feel! I live in Florida and all my fam are in Sydney! It’s hard not knowing when I’ll get to see them again?”

The number of Australians allowed to return home has been limited to 4,000 a week since July.

After meeting with the National Cabinet earlier this month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the number will gradually increase to 6,000 per week and has requested that states and territories boost hotel quarantine capacity.