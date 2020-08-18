Hillary Clinton Throws Shade At James Comey's 'Elect More Women' Tweet

Looks like a couple of male politicians chose to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment by being clueless.
To mark 100 years since women won the right to vote, Donald Trump pardoned Susan B. Anthony for attempting to vote in 1872 even as he attempts to disrupt the November election by preventing the US Postal Service from processing election ballots.
Former FBI Director James Comey also chimed in with a celebratory tweet suggesting that America needs more female politicians.
Comey may consider himself a sincere supporter of women’s rights, but his tweet didn’t impress many Twitter users, especially given that his handling of the probe into the emails of then-candidate Hillary Clinton may have helped Trump win the 2016 presidential election.
Some Twitter users tried to let him know nicely.
Others were more direct.
One man reminisced about the good old days.
One person imagined how the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee reacted to Comey’s tweet.
However, Clinton’s own response said volumes without saying a word.