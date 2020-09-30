This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Politics

Hillary Clinton Responds To Biden-Trump Debate Line With A Zinger Of Her Own

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate reacts to the debate "line of the night."

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Former Vice President Joe Biden seemed to deliver the most memorable line of Tuesday night’s debate with President Donald Trump.

But Trump’s 2016 debate rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, delivered a zinger of her own in response.

Trump on Tuesday ― as he did with Clinton in 2016 ― repeatedly interrupted during the debate, leading Biden to finally interject: “Will you shut up, man?”

That led to this exchange on Twitter:

Suggest a correction
Donald TrumppoliticsJoe BidenNewsU.S. elections
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.