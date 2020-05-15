Hilary Duff Reunites 'Lizzie McGuire' Cast To Read That Iconic Bra Episode

Disney+ be damned, Hilary Duff is taking “Lizzie McGuire” into her own hands.

While the official revival of the beloved series remains in limbo, Duff and the rest of the cast have reunited for a virtual table-read of one of the show’s most iconic episodes.

Duff shared the footage of the Zoom reunion on her Instagram page Monday, adding that this was the first time Lizzie, Gordo, Miranda and the rest of the gang were “together-ish’ in almost 18 years!”

That’s right, after much clamouring from fans, Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (Miranda), Jake Thomas (Matt), Hallie Todd (Jo) and Robert Carradine (Sam) are all back together, albeit virtually, to help raise funds for charity.

“I got the most amazing phone call last week from Jake Thomas who played my brother Matt on ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ and he threw out having a virtual table read of one of our old episodes,” Duff explained. “I thought, ‘There’s no better way to cure boredom and to provide a little bit of entertainment for everyone that’s stuck at home.’”

What better episode to revisit than “Between a Rock and a Bra Place!” which aired 19 years ago Monday on the Disney Channel, and ranks as one of the series’ finest and most memorable outings.

In case you forgot, the episode has Lizzie and Miranda on the hunt for their first bras. Writers Nina and Jeremy Bargiel revealed on the Zoom call that the title proved to be a sticking point for the Disney Channel powers that be, who demanded that “you can say the word [bra] twice, and you can’t ever show one.”

It also featured this classic line of dialogue:

The cast tried their best to get through the script ― Duff admitted everyone “could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us” ― and even attempted to sing the series’ earworm of a theme song.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Hilary Duff pictured on the "Lizzie McGuire" set in 2002.

The reunion is likely the most we’ll see from the “Lizzie McGuire” cast for the time being. The previously announced Disney+ revival hit a major snag when Duff and series creator Terri Minsky clashed with the streaming service over the vision for a more adult version of the beloved character.

After shooting the first two episodes, filming was indefinitely put on hiatus, while Minsky stepped down as showrunner.

Duff even spoke out about the behind-the-scenes drama and pushed for the revival to air on Hulu, as the new episodes, which reportedly featured sex and a cheating scandal, conflicted with Disney’s family-friendly messaging.