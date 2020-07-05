Hilary Duff Calls Out No-Mask-Wearing Karens With A Side Of Kanye West Shade

Mask-free July Fourth parties and the threat of a Kanye West presidency? Not on Hilary Duff’s watch.
As one of the few remaining celebrities who’s avoided publicly humiliating herself during lockdown, the “Lizzie McGuire” alum is once again cutting through the noise to call out people flagrantly disregarding social distancing practices.
After previously blasting “young millennial assholes” at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s keeping that same energy for “Karens” and others partying away over the holiday weekend without masks.
On Saturday, a “steaming” Duff expressed her frustration at seeing a crowded house party in her neighborhood during a family outing.
“We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. Assholes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and Louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club,” the “Younger” star wrote beneath a photo with her husband, Matthew Koma, and their 1-year-old daughter Banks.
She went on to lament the “embarrassing” response the U.S. has had to the global pandemic, after the country last week set a record for the highest number of new coronavirus cases reported in a single day.
Despite warnings from experts and governmental officials encouraging social distancing over the weekend, photos of people packing beaches and bars made the internet rounds.
“California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer,” Duff continued. “It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other...somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties...that’s a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!”
Then she snuck in a not-so-thinly-veiled dig at Kanye West, who said he would run for president this year hours before her post, writing, “Oh and I’m running for President.”
While Duff is clearly joking at the prospect of a foray into politics, she’s far more qualified given her extensive, Disney Channel-style military training.