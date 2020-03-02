Helen Mirren may not be royalty, but she’s played the part enough to know what comes along with the job description.

The actor, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen, recently spoke to Variety about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step back as working members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit comes months after the prince slammed the tabloids’ “ruthless campaign” of “relentless propaganda” against Meghan. He has also previously spoken out about the racist and sexist comments written about his wife.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Taylor Hackford, Dame Helen Mirren and Princes William and Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge in 2014

“I think their instincts are absolutely right, and I applaud them for it,” Helen told Variety. “Hugely, actually. Of course, it is complicated.”

“Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family – charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet natured,” Mirren added. “What a lovely addition. Didn’t seem to be neurotic.”

“So, I think it is a loss in a way, but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct,” the actor said. “And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time.

“They’ll find another victim … probably me,” she added, laughing.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

In recent weeks, many celebrities have applauded the couple’s decision to step back, become financially independent, and split their time between the UK and North America.

Jameela Jamil said she was “so happy” for the couple at the time. Jameela had previously called on the press to just “say you hate her because she’s black” when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came under fire for taking private planes last year.

Harry recently arrived back in the UK, where he will soon be joined by Meghan, to carry out the last of the couple’s official royal duties, which end on 31 March.