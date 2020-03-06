Harvey Weinstein Has Heart Surgery, Will Be Transferred To Rikers Island

“I’m not going to mince words on it: He’s 67 years old, not in the greatest health to begin with, and now he’s experiencing sincere anxiety and fear of where he was going, and that contributed to his physical condition,” Englemayer told HuffPost last month.

Rikers Island has been plagued by violence and human rights abuses for so long that plans to shut it down are in the works. In the medical wing, however, Weinstein might be able to stay in a “double-size, private cell” with a TV and perhaps a phone, according to The New York Times.

Weinstein still faces criminal charges in Los Angeles on sexual abuse allegations that closely mirror those in New York.