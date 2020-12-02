Harry Styles Trolls Ultimate Troll Candace Owens With ‘Manly Men’ Instagram Post

Harry Styles does not give a frock what Candace Owens thinks of him.
Last month, American Vogue revealed that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was its December cover model — the first man to have the cover to himself in the magazine’s 127-year history. Styles appears on the cover of the iconic magazine blowing up a balloon while wearing a floor-length Gucci gown paired with a tuxedo jacket.
In the accompanying cover story, Styles said that he finds women’s clothes “amazing” and feels that putting yourself in a gender-normative box is limiting.
“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play,” Styles told Vogue.
He added: “There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”
And although many loved that Styles snubbed normative gender expression on the cover of such an influential fashion magazine, some — including Owens — critiqued the singer’s embrace of gender-fluid fashion.
The right-wing author and commenter — known for downplaying Hitler’s genocide and claiming that the GOP’s “Southern strategy” was a myth — argued on Twitter that Styles was indicative of the “steady feminization of our men,” adding, “Bring back manly men.”
A deluge of fans and celebrities came to Styles’ defense.
And on Wednesday, Styles decided to finally respond to Owens with a heaping of pure shade.
“Bring back manly men,” the musician captioned a photo of himself wearing a pastel outfit with a fitted waist ... while very suggestively eating a banana.
Being that Styles fed a notorious troll, Owens trolled Styles right back for his post. On Twitter, she noted that the star had “dedicated an entire post to my tweet” and suggested that her hate speech sparked a “global conversation.”
The Fox News contributor also posted a photo of Styles in costume for the 2017 film “Dunkirk” and accompanied it with the hashtag #BBMM (which stands for Bring Back Manly Men).
The LGBTQ community and its supporters responded to Owen’s tweets, pointing out that her remarks — fueled by her level of visibility — are harmful and potentially violent. Advocates also flooded the hashtag #BBMM with posts that pointed out flaws in Owens’ logic.
In response to the criticism, Owens argued that the left was trying to claim her words and flip them into something more severe than she felt they were.
She went on to argue that Styles and “Hollywood is no longer about diversity, it’s about perversity.”
She added: “I speak for people who do not worship perversity.”
Owens also went so far as to classify the backlash she was receiving as “heterophobia” and was the “reason straight men all across the world are dying.”
To read Twitter users’ response to that statement, just scroll down.