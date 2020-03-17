Since embarking on his solo career, Harry Styles has repeatedly made headlines thanks to his unique flamboyant fashion sense, which usually consists of brightly-coloured suits, flared trousers and some kind of fabulous accessory.

However, with his latest photo-shoot, we think the former One Direction star has somehow managed to outdo himself in the fashion statement stakes.

In the latest issue of Beauty Papers magazine, the Adore You singer is seen lounging shirtless, wearing just fishnet tights and a pair of shiny loafers.

The black-and-white photograph is one of two covers being used for Beauty Papers magazine’s Revolution issue.

In the other, Harry is seen throwing it back to the 1960s in a navy blue suit, while striking a typically dramatic pose.

Shortly after the photos were posted online, Beauty Papers revealed that their website had crashed “due to an overwhelming response”, which we’re sure was anything but a coincidence.

“Beautiful people,” they wrote on Instagram. “Our website, as you know, is down due to an overwhelming response. Please hold tight… thank you.”

It’s been a big few weeks for fans of Harry’s fashion, with the singer working his way through three different outfits at the Brit Awards last month.

Harry hit the red carpet in a fairly standard brown suit – which included a frilly Peter Pan collar and a black ribbon, the latter of which is often associated with mourning.

See more of Harry in the latest issue of Beauty Papers magazine.