Police are investigating after Harry Styles was mugged in London on Valentine’s Day.

According to The Mirror, the former One Direction singer was robbed of money at knifepoint on Friday night, during a night out in Hampstead, North London.

Scotland Yard has since confirmed that they are looking into an incident in that area, saying: “Officers were contacted on Saturday February 15 regarding the incident which happened at 11.50pm on Friday February 14.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife.”

They also confirmed that Harry was “not injured” in the incident, but that “cash was taken from him”.

“No arrests and enquiries are ongoing,” they added.

Harry is among the huge stars in attendance at this year’s Brit Awards, where he is nominated for two awards, including the coveted Album Of The Year prize.

On the red carpet, Harry struck a pose for photographers while wearing a blazer and purple jumper, with an oversized lace collar and pearls. He also sported a black ribbon on his lapel, often associated with remembrance and mourning.

The Adore You singer will also be performing during the ceremony, where Stormzy, Billie Eilish and Lizzo are also among the stars taking to the stage.

As well as his seven past wins with One Direction, Harry won his first Brit in 2017, where Sign Of The Times was awarded Best British Video, a prize which has since been retired.

