Harry Styles Just Landed His Second Huge Film Role Alongside Florence Pugh

After much speculation, Harry Styles’ second film role has finally been confirmed.

The former One Direction singer is set to star alongside Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling.

As first reported by Deadline, Harry, 26, is replacing Shia LaBeouf in the upcoming film, after he departed the production due to scheduling conflicts.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Harry Styles

It will be his second big-screen acting role, after appearing in 2017’s Dunkirk alongside stars including Tom Hardy and Sir Mark Rylance.

Directed and produced by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller set in 1950s in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert.

It follows the relationship between an unhappy housewife and her husband.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Florence Pugh

Harry has been linked to a number of films since making his film debut in Dunkirk, playing a solider in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning war epic.

The Watermelon Sugar singer reportedly auditioned for the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic, while last year, it emerged that he turned down the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid.

The part eventually went to US actor Austin Butler.