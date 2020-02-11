Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t quite done with their royal duties yet.

According to The Sunday Times, the couple is heading back to the UK next month at the invitation of the Queen.

They’ll fulfill their last run of royal engagements before returning to Canada and fully transitioning into their non-royal lives.

And good news for those of us who can’t get enough of chubby-cheeked babies: Archie is expected to join them, too!

Watch the video above to learn about what they’ll be up to when they head back to London in March.