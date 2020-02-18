Harrison Ford Doesn't Care About A Popular 'Star Wars' Mystery

These aren’t the “Star Wars” answers you’re looking for ... not that Harrison Ford really cares.

Among the debates and unanswered mysteries from the latest “Star Wars” installment, “The Rise of Skywalker,” is the question of how Han Solo came back.

For those who need a refresher, Ford’s character appears in “The Rise of Skywalker” in a scene where Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) decides he’s not a baddie anymore and seems to take back his old name, Matt the Radar Technician ... er ... Ben.

But that cameo had some people scratching their heads, wondering how Solo came back, especially since, you know, he died in “The Force Awakens.”

Was Solo a Force ghost like Yoda and Obi-Wan, despite not being a Jedi? Was he a manifestation of his son’s memory? Was Harrison Ford just paid a buttload of money? (Uh, yes for that last one.)

Well, Ford has finally been asked the question: Was he a Force ghost?

And he doesn’t give a flying Falcon.

“A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is,” Ford told USA Today, adding, “Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no (expletive) idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!”

Disney and Lucasfilm This is what happens when Harrison Ford is forced to answer a question on the Force.

Given Ford’s complicated history with his “Star Wars” character (he famously wanted Han Solo to get killed off in the original trilogy), it was surprising that he appeared in “The Rise of Skywalker” at all.

Also, there’s that whole Han being dead thing.

But if death can’t stop Palpatine, it sure as heck can’t stop Han Solo. During the interview with USA Today, the actor explained that director J.J. Abrams simply asked him to come back, and after getting over the fact that his character had died, Ford said OK.

“If J.J. asked you [to] do something, you’d probably do it too. He’s a very persuasive guy,” the actor said.

Now that “The Rise of Skywalker” has capped off the main “Star Wars” storyline, it seems like Han Solo is actually done. That is, unless Ford’s new movie, “The Call of the Wild,” was secretly a Han and Chewie origin story all along.