Hamilton will drop on Disney+ for Australia and New Zealand at 5pm AEST, Friday July 3.

Disney unveiled the first trailer for the filmed version of the smash hit musical last month after it was announced that three live performances of Hamilton were being cut together into a feature-length film.

With theatres remaining closed for the foreseeable future, it looks like this new filmed version of Hamilton could be a lifeline for musical theatre devotees.

“We are proud to share #Hamilton a work that has sparked passion, conversation and the need to confront the past to shape the future,” a post on Disney+’s Twitter account said, alongside the minute-long clip.

Lin-Manuel Miranda also posted the trailer, quoting his musical with the line “may you always be satisfied”...

The performances featured in the film were recorded in June 2016, and feature much of the show’s original cast, including Lin-Manuel in the title role of Alexander Hamilton.

Also among the cast of the new version of Hamilton are Leslie Odom Jr, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Daveed Diggs.

Jonathan Groff will be playing George III, while Anthony Ramos – who will soon be seen in the film version of another Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, In The Heights – plays dual roles of John Laurens and Philip, Alexander Hamilton’s son.

Hamilton debuted on Broadway in 2015, and set a new record at the Tony Awards where it received an impressive 16 nominations.

The show made the jump across the pond to the UK in December 2017, and was similarly well-received, scooping seven awards at the Oliviers.

A full feature-length film of Hamilton is also in the works, although Lin-Manuel Miranda has said this won’t be something he rushes into, “so that people have ample time to see the stage version first”.

Hamilton the musical will open in Australian in March 2021, pre-sales commence August 24.