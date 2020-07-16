Hailey Bieber wants to make amends.

The model and wife of pop star Justin Bieber apologised to a former New York City restaurant hostess who shared a TikTok about her experiences meeting celebrities at work.

Julia Carolan’s TikTok rated celebrities she encountered at the “fancy Manhattan restaurant” where she once worked on a scale of 1 to 10. She ranked everyone from Gigi and Bell Hadid (who received a 10/10) to Kylie Jenner (who received a yikes-worthy 2/10 because she allegedly tipped $20 on a $500 check) to Hailey Bieber.

Of Bieber, Carolan said: “This is gonna be controversial.”

“I’ve met her a handful of times, and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her, but I have to give her, like, a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry,” she said in her now-viral video.

In the sea of comments on the video, Bieber herself popped in to share some thoughts ― not once, but twice. In her first comment, she wrote to Carolan: “Just came across this video and wanted to say so sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude. That’s not ever my intention!”

In her second comment, Bieber wrote that she hated “hearing that was your experience with me,” but added that she was glad to be called out “so I can do better!!”

“Hopefully we meet again so I can apologise in person,” she said.

Carolan responded to the latter comment, praising Bieber for her candor.

“We love an accountability queen 👑 thanks sm for taking the time to apologise — I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x,” she said.

TikTok TikTok