This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls The Moment Her Marriage To Chris Martin Was Over

"We just didn't quite fit," the actor said of being in a relationship with the Coldplay musician.
Gwyneth Paltrow described a "strange combination of mockery and anger" from the public after she and husband Chris Martin announced the end of their relationship.
Gwyneth Paltrow described a "strange combination of mockery and anger" from the public after she and husband Chris Martin announced the end of their relationship.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin “consciously uncoupled” (and later divorced) years ago, but from the looks of a new article by the “Iron Man” star, it wasn’t that much of a surprise.

In an essay for British Vogue, the Goop founder says that she and her then-husband “didn’t quite fit together” and “never fully settled into being a couple.” She added that she also always felt “a bit of unease and unrest” in their relationship.

And when the two were in Tuscany for her 38th birthday, Paltrow said she felt a shift in their relationship that signalled it was the end.

“I don’t recall when it happened, exactly. I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day,” she wrote. “But I knew — despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held — my marriage was over.”

“The Politician” star and the Coldplay musician “tried everything” to avoid breaking up their family, which includes daughter Apple, now 16, and son Moses, who is 14.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Contagion" premiere during the 68th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2011.
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the "Contagion" premiere during the 68th Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2011.

“Between the day that I knew and the day we finally relented to the truth, we tried everything. We did not want to fail,” she said. “We didn’t want to let anyone down. We desperately didn’t want to hurt our children. We didn’t want to lose our family.”

But the two were able to find a solution in “consciously uncoupling” in 2014, though they faced unimaginable levels of backlash for going public with the then-quite unknown phrase.

“The public’s surprise gave way quickly to ire and derision,” Paltrow wrote of the reaction to their announcement after 11 years of marriage.

“A strange combination of mockery and anger that I had never seen. I was already pretty tattered from what had been a tough year. Frankly, the intensity of the response saw me bury my head in the sand deeper than I ever had in my very public life.”

Paltrow and her second husband, Brad Falchuk, attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on Sep. 26, 2019, in New York City.
Paltrow and her second husband, Brad Falchuk, attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on Sep. 26, 2019, in New York City.

Now, the public has a much great understanding of the term, and both Paltrow and Martin have moved on with their new partners.

“The Avengers” actor married producer Brad Falchuk in a star-studded Hamptons affair in 2018, while Martin has been linked to Dakota Johnson, whom Paltrow has said she adores.

Despite divorcing, Paltrow and Martin are still on exceptionally good terms. Paltrow even posted a gushing birthday tribute to her ex-husband in March when he turned 43.

“Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and apple, too),” she wrote. “We 💝you #cajm.”

Suggest a correction
Gwyneth PaltrowdivorceChris Martinconscious uncoupling
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia. Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns, please check our FAQ or contact support@huffpost.com.