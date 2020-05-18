Gwyneth Paltrow's Birthday Post For Daughter Apple Will Make You Do A Double Take

Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and her 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin.

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple Martin on her 16th birthday Thursday, and the resemblance between the two is quite striking.

The 47-year-old wrote a heartfelt Instagram post for her eldest child with ex-husband Chris Martin, wishing her a “happy sweet sixteen my darling girl.”

“You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor,” wrote Paltrow.

“I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades.”

Paltrow accompanied the message with several photos of Apple posing on a couch, looking a whole lot like her mom. To see how strong that gene pool is, you can click through the images below:

Paltrow rarely posts photos of Apple or Moses, her 14-year-old son with Martin.

Last month, though, she posted a message for Moses’ birthday and a working-from-home snapshot with both of her children: