Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg is now a wax figure.

On Wednesday, the Panoptikum wax museum in Hamburg, Germany, unveiled the creation dedicated to the Swedish 17-year-old. The museum is the largest and oldest wax museum in Germany and features more than 120 celebrity wax figures.

Made by a team helmed by Gottfried Kruger, the creator told AFP that he thinks climate change “is very important” and that he’s “impressed that this little girl has made it her topic.”

The wax Thunberg is seen holding a sign reading “skolstrejk för klimatet,” which translates to “school strike for the climate” in Swedish. Thunberg first held the sign in front of the Swedish Parliament to call for stronger action on climate change in 2018, sparking a global movement known as “Fridays for Future.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS A wax figure, which is supposed to represent the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, is displayed in the Panoptikum waxworks at the Reeperbahn in Hamburg, Germany, Jan. 29, 2020. According to the Panoptikum, it is the world's first Greta Thunberg wax figure. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP)

Tristar Media via Getty Images The wax figure of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is unveiled at Panoptikum on Jan. 29, 2020 in Hamburg, Germany.

Thunberg has submitted a request to trademark her slogan, “Fridays for Future,” and protect it from misuse.

“Fridays for Future is a global movement that I created. It belongs to all those who take part in it, especially to young people. It must not be referred to for individual or business reasons,” she said in a statement to The Brussels Times.