Greta Thunberg Finally Met Role Model Malala Yousafzai, And They Took The Sweetest Pic

Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai finally got a chance to meet face to face — and, unsurprisingly, it seems like the two really hit it off.

The 17-year-old Swedish climate change activist, who is in the United Kingdom for a school protest later this week, visited the 22-year-old Pakistani human rights advocate at the University of Oxford, where Yousafzai is currently a student.

During their visit on Tuesday, the duo decided to snap a photo together and posted it on their respective social media accounts.

They also expressed a lot of mutual admiration for one another in the captions of their posts.

So... today I met my role model. What else can I say? @Malala pic.twitter.com/n7GnXUngov — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 25, 2020

“She’s the only friend I’d skip school for,” Yousafzai cheekily wrote.

She’s the only friend I’d skip school for. pic.twitter.com/uP0vwF2U3K — Malala (@Malala) February 25, 2020

It’s not surprising that the two young women got along, considering they both became prominent activists in their youth.

Both have spoken at the United Nations and have been nominated for Nobel Peace Prizes. Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the award in 2014 at age 17 for her work advocating for girls’ education, while Thunberg is currently nominated for her environmental advocacy.

And while Thunberg called Yousafzai her role model on Twitter, Yousafzai has also publicly praised Thunberg’s work.