Climate activist Greta Thunberg had a few familiar words for President Donald Trump upon his departure from the White House ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

On Wednesday, the teenager tweeted out a snapshot of Trump waving goodbye to supporters with the caption: “He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

If you’ve kept up with Thunberg and Trump’s contentious relationship on social media over the years, you’ll find the language here familiar. Thunberg is, of course, echoing a September 2019 Twitter dig from Trump.

On the heels of Thunberg delivering a speech at the United Nations imploring world leaders to do more about climate change, Trump sarcastically wrote that Thunberg seemed “like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Thunberg, embracing the dig, changed her Twitter bio shortly thereafter to read: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”