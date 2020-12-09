He was one of the first people in the world to get a coronavirus vaccine, then he charmed everyone with his tale of getting it. Now 91-year-old Martin Kenyon has put UK presenter Piers Morgan in his place.

The nonagenarian won himself even more fans on Wednesday when he achieved the impossible – getting Morgan to stop dead in his tracks mid-sentence.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain to retell his story of getting the Pfizer vaccine, Keynon was quick to put presenter Piers Morgan in his place.

“I know a lot about you actually Martin, because I found you such a brilliant interviewee,” Morgan said.

“Yes, you do,” Kenyon quipped. “Now, who are you?”

The quick response triggered peals of laughter from Morgan, his co-presenter Susanna Reid and the other interviewees.

“He’s laughing at his own jokes now,” Kenyon added.

The British grandfather of two was appearing on the show after receiving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Tuesday – the first day of the NHS vaccination programme.

“It seemed sensible to get on with it because I have two delicious grandchildren and I’ve not been able to hug them for several weeks, months,” Kenyon said.

“I’m planning to spend Christmas with them all and I thought, if I have the vaccine I can hug them. Well, hug – it’s a silly word, isn’t it? But they’re very delightful.”

He was invited on the show after a chance interview with CNN outside of Guy’s Hospital in London went viral thanks to his tale of parking woes and sub-par lunches.

“I don’t intend to have it [COVID-19],” he told the reporter outside Guys Hospital. “Well, there’s no point dying now, when I’ve lived this long, is there? I don’t plan to anyway.”

The 91-year-old was pictured at the unveiling of a statue of anti-Apartheid politician and former president of the African National Congress Oliver Tambo in Haringey last year and is reported to be a life-long friend of Desmond Tutu.

Tuesday marked the first day of the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the UK.

Care home staff and residents, people over the age of 80 and frontline health and social care workers will be the first to receive the jab, which has been shown to have a 95% efficacy rate in trials.