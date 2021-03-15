2021 Grammys: See All The Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

At the 2021 awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, things looked a little different, because the only people attending were those up for awards themselves. But that didn’t stop celebrities from going all out.
DaBaby showed up and showed out in a slick Dolce and Gabbana suit, paired with velvet loafers, a green and red hat, and jewels galore. Meanwhile, stylist and E! red carpet host Brad Goreski gave viewers a lesson in colour blocking, pairing a bright pink shirt with a teal suit, all by Versace, with Louboutin shoes and Levian jewels.
Doja Cat embodied all that is Grammys fashion ― according to Goreski ― in a plunging Roberto Cavalli gown with neon green feathers and cat claws on the sleeves.
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia.
Certain site features have been disabled. If you have questions or concerns,
please check our FAQ or
contact support@huffpost.com.