Entertainment

2021 Grammys: See All The Best Dressed Stars On The Red Carpet

Check out what all your favourite celebs wore.

The Grammy Awards are back and the red carpet is as wild as ever.

At the 2021 awards show, hosted by Trevor Noah, things looked a little different, because the only people attending were those up for awards themselves. But that didn’t stop celebrities from going all out.

DaBaby showed up and showed out in a slick Dolce and Gabbana suit, paired with velvet loafers, a green and red hat, and jewels galore. Meanwhile, stylist and E! red carpet host Brad Goreski gave viewers a lesson in colour blocking, pairing a bright pink shirt with a teal suit, all by Versace, with Louboutin shoes and Levian jewels.

Doja Cat embodied all that is Grammys fashion ― according to Goreski ― in a plunging Roberto Cavalli gown with neon green feathers and cat claws on the sleeves.

Check out all the looks below:

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Noah Cyrus

Megan Thee Stallion

Phoebe Bridgers

DaBaby

H.E.R.

Chika

Brittany Howard

Miranda Lambert

Debi Nova

Bad Bunny

Jhay Cortez

Maren Morris

Finneas

Black Pumas

Trevor Noah

Brandi Carlile

Mickey Guyton

Mapy

Brad Goreski

stylefashionred carpetgrammysgrammy awards
