A group of President Donald Trump’s critics on the right has made an endorsement video for him ― just not one he would want.

The Lincoln Project’s latest is a mock endorsement from Russia, done entirely in Russian, that makes it clear “Comrade Trump” once again has the blessing of Vladimir Putin.

“Russia thanks you for your loyalty and friendship,” the voiceover says, according to the English subtitles:

The video went live amid reports that Trump and his administration knew of intelligence that found a Russian military unit was paying bounties to Afghan militants for killing U.S. troops.

“As the mother of a Marine, I lived with the fear of receiving a knock on the door and hearing the news no mom ever wants to hear: my son could have been taken from me,” Lincoln Project cofounder Jennifer Horn said in a news release earlier this week.

“It enrages me to think of the parents who lost their child because of Trump’s complete dereliction of duty,” she added. “He is a stain on their memories.”

The Lincoln Project’s other founders include conservative attorney George Conway ― husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway ― as well as longtime GOP insiders, such as Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt.

The organization also released a video of former Navy SEAL Dan Barkhuff ripping into Trump.