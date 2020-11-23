The collapse of the Empire seems to have been especially hard on dress codes, as eagle-eyed fans of ‘The Mandalorian’ spotted someone definitely out of uniform in the latest episode.

As Mando and crew invade an old Imperial base in ‘Chapter 12: The Siege,’ someone can be seen pressed up against a wall decked out in jeans, a T-shirt and a wristwatch.

Not exactly common attire a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

It was likely a crew member doing a poor job of keeping out of the shot, and it happens at about 18:54 in the episode, which debuted on Disney+ last week:

Disney The Mandalorian

It brings to mind the infamous ‘Game of Thrones’ scene in which someone left a coffee cup in view of the cameras.

And it didn’t escape fans of ‘The Mandalorian’ on social media:

Love the unintended Crew member in Yesterday’s #Mandalorian . Got to get that action figure on my Christmas list pic.twitter.com/4mtlSPM4bs — Owen Staton (@OwenSGriffiths) November 21, 2020

Got a screen shot of the extra crew member in this week's The #Mandalorian. Didn't realize they wore blue jeans in a galaxy far, far away.



Found at 18:54.https://t.co/yxjNfsxnsb pic.twitter.com/jv1Olgyv0p — ʎpooɯ sıɹɔ (@crismoody) November 21, 2020

Shout out to the crew member in the background of the latest episode of The Mandalorian. I look forward to reading your extensive in-universe backstory on Wookipedia. pic.twitter.com/2vqIsXxJ2b — 𝔎𝔯𝔶𝔭𝔱𝔦𝔡 🎃 (@thecinemapunk) November 20, 2020

@themandalorian

Guy in jeans and gray T-shirt wearing a watch. A Storm Trooper just getting off his shift tries to avoid shoot out ?

It happens. pic.twitter.com/42V6iHbNye — Anthony Romero (@Anthony51RomerO) November 20, 2020

SPOILERS: Apparently #Mandalorian has a Jeans & TShirt day. Tell me when you see it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/HrZ1jpMnIA — SwittCraft! ❤️⚒️🤖 (@SwittCraft) November 22, 2020