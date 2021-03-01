Kiernan Shipka Had The Best Response To January Jones' Golden Globes Throwback

Former ‘Mad Men’ mother-daughter duo January Jones and Kiernan Shipka managed to give fans an epic Golden Globes moment without ever leaving their homes.

Shortly before the 78th Golden Globes on Sunday, Jones shared a snapshot of herself wearing a red, fringe-covered Versace gown which she wore to the 68th Golden Globes in 2011.

“10 years later and it still (sorta) fits,” she wrote in the caption, underneath two photos of her in the gown: one from 2021 and one from the red carpet in 2011.

In her Instagram Story, Jones shared other remarks about re-wearing the dress, telling fans: “Squeezed into this beauty today. 10 years ago Versace made my dream dress.”

In response to Jones’ post, Shipka posted a snapshot of her and Jones from the 2011 show, along with an image of herself rocking the same Papo d’Anjo velvet party dress she wore to the ceremony when she was just 11 years old.

“hey [January Jones] I heard we’re putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago,” the 21-year-old wrote in the caption.

The interaction quickly made the rounds on Twitter, and fans couldn’t help but gush about the fun moment:

