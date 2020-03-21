Tom Steinfort Twitter Outrage has sparked online after images of packed Sydney beaches went viral on Twitter, with some comparing the photos to other global cities in lockdown.

Thousands of Sydneysiders blatantly ignored the government’s social distancing advice on Friday, flocking to the city’s multiple beaches in large groups.

Social media images show hordes of people, sitting very close together despite medical officials and Prime Minister Scott Morrison constantly warning Australians to stay 1.5m apart to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

The NSW government has now closed Bondi Beach after Friday’s gathering exceeded Australia’s outdoor gathering limit of 500 people.

The PM has also closed pubs, registered and licensed clubs, gyms and indoor sporting venues to shut down, while restaurants and cafes will be limited to takeaway orders only. Casinos, cinemas, church services and entertainment venues will also close.

The shutdown is predicted to last six months.

Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images People are seen sitting close together at Bondi Beach on March 20, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Among many others, Bondi GP Dr Amandeep Hansra was outraged by the images of packed beaches.

“These images make me feel angry. There have been clear instructions from the Government about social distancing. Sitting at the beach that close, encourages transmission of the virus,” Bondi GP Dr Amandeep Hansra told HuffPost Australia.

“They may think they will only have a ‘mild illness’ if they get COVID-19, but there have been cases of young, fit, people ending up in Intensive Care Units. They are also able to transmit this virus to our more vulnerable community members, those older or with chronic medical problems who can potentially lose their lives from being infected with COVID-19.”



Dr Hansra added there have been reports of people who have come back with positive results, walking around the beaches in Sydney and still attending parties and cafes.

I can’t not say anything. As a #GP working in #Bondi and living in this area with my children, I am appalled at the lack of disregard by many for how serious this all this. #Bondi this is NOT #SocialDistancing. You are contributing to the spread of #covid 😡 pic.twitter.com/jCtXV6gght — Amandeep (@Dochansra) March 20, 2020

And to those who knowingly went to this beach yesterday following a positive result (you know who you are) - Shame on you 😞 — Amandeep (@Dochansra) March 20, 2020

The backlash for Aussies and tourists who were seen defying the strict advice on social distancing jolted fury from many online with some comparing the Sydney images to pictures of empty NYC and LA in lockdown.

Social distancing in Bondi pic.twitter.com/UwgJFwhHiH — Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) March 20, 2020

I got feedback that bondi beach ok:

- apparently no Aussies, only tourists

- UV kills viruses (who needs a vaccine!)

- no one was touching, apparently

- saltwater is like soap 🧼 who knew?

- schools worse; beach is open unlike school rooms.

- wind theory: wind blows virus away — Prof Dr M Davis [-0-] (@mdavisqlder) March 20, 2020

Sydney people like to rib Adelaide for being a small hick town, but can I just say that we’re clearly a more responsible society than the big smoke. Compare Rundle Mall to Bondi. pic.twitter.com/SUJO70ZufJ — 💧Queen Victoria (@Vic_Rollison) March 20, 2020

🤦 #coronavirusaus 🇦🇺



3 weeks ago

• Italy: 821 cases



Now

• Australia: 928 cases

• Italy: 47K cases & 4032 deaths

• Bondi Beach, Sydney 👇 pic.twitter.com/rCQM8VwNjs — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) March 21, 2020

Great to see Australia taking social distancing seriously. The pubs are full, beaches packed and 3,800 got off a cruise ship yesterday where coronavirus was on board. Most would have jumped on the nearest train. Below is a picture of Bondi Beach #sydney #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/P6jvFcPjyb — Liam Anthony White (@LiamDeF) March 20, 2020

Health Minister Greg Hunt has blasted people who were at the beach in large groups on Friday.

“What happened in Bondi is unacceptable, the local council must step in,” he told reporters at a press conference on Saturday.

“If you are breaking those rules you’re not just putting your selves at risk, but other Australians. We need to be our most responsible selves.

“We make no apologies for making tough restrictions.”

Loren Elliott / Reuters Beachgoers enjoy a sunny day at Bondi Beach despite growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

“Flattening the curve” means staggering the number of COVID-19 cases over a longer period of time so everyone can have better access to care.

There’s a finite number of hospital beds across the country, and a finite number of ventilators and other equipment needed to care for the most severely affected patients. Doctors and nurses’ time and attention, too, are not unlimited resources. That’s all on top of the usual load of patients suffering from other things ― cancer, cardiac issues, the whole lot. The health care system is only built to help so many people at one time.

That’s why mitigating the spread of the virus is essential.

(A number of people have shared similar versions of the “curve” chart ― this one comes from Dr. Siouxsie Wiles, an associate professor of microbiology at the University of Auckland.)

It might seem like a lot to ask, but the curve illustrates what’s at stake if people do not adhere to the advice of public health authorities. A high curve indicates the virus is spreading quickly, which means some people aren’t going to get the care they need and the fatality rate is likely to increase. A low curve means it’s spreading slowly, allowing doctors the time to address more patients’ concerns ― and decreasing the overall number of people who need that attention.

For an idea of how bad things could get, look to Italy. A harrowing Sky News report went viral on YouTube on Friday, showing scenes of overwhelmed doctors and nurses at a hospital in northern Italy - the centre of the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

The death toll in Italy has leapt by 627 to 4,032, an increase of 18.4% — by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

On Thursday, Italy overtook China as the country to register most deaths from the highly contagious virus.

Until Friday, Italy had never recorded more than 475 deaths in a single day, while China, where the contagion has slowed sharply, has never reported more than 150. However, HuffPost Italy reports (in Italian) that of those originally infected nationwide, 5,129 had fully recovered on Friday compared to 4,440 the day before.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard blasted those who were not complying with social distancing rules.

“There were reports that Bondi had many thousands of people. Many of them were not keeping the psychical separation we all need,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re in Bondi or in a Church, separate by 1.5m.”