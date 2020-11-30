Glenn Close threw some Hollywood-sized shade at fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow, suggesting the Goop founder was undeserving of her 1999 Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love.”
Close was asked on ABC News’ “Popcorn with Peter Travers” last week how she has dealt with the disappointment of not winning an Academy Award despite being nominated seven times. Travers focused on her most recent defeat, in the 2019 Best Actress category for “The Wife.”
Close responded diplomatically. At first.
“I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets,” she said. “And then, I’ve never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know?”
Her comments then took a dissy turn.
“I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in ‘Central Station’ and I thought, ‘What?’ It doesn’t make sense.”
“So, I think who wins has a lot of things to do with how things have been, you know, whether it has traction or whatever,” Close continued. “Publicity, how much money did they have to put it out in front of everybody’s sight. I have to be philosophical about it.” (See the full interview below.)
“Central Station” actor Fernanda Montenegro, who was nominated along with Paltrow, Cate Blanchett in “Elizabeth,” Meryl Streep in “One True Thing” and Emily Watson in “Hilary and Jackie,” thanked Close on Instagram for the shoutout.
Close is getting some Oscar buzz for the new Netflix movie “Hillbilly Elegy,” but the movie has been stung by poor reviews from critics.
The exchange about Paltrow begins at the 14 minute mark: