'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Missing After Boat Ride

“Glee” star Naya Rivera is missing and feared drowned following a boat ride with her young son on a reservoir in California.

The actor’s 4-year-old son was discovered alone in the boat they had rented and taken out on Lake Piru, in the Los Padres National Forest, on Wednesday afternoon, reported CBS Los Angeles.

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The mother-and-son had been swimming and Rivera never returned to the vessel, the boy reportedly told investigators.

Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana in the Fox show that aired 2009-2015, tweeted this picture of the pair together shortly before her disappearance:

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

Drones, dive teams and helicopters scoured the reservoir for the 33-year-old actor. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department suspended its search at 8 p.m. local time and said it would resume “at first light” on Thursday morning.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020