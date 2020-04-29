Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Reportedly Expecting First Child

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, according to multiple reports.

The supermodel and British musician are yet to announce the pregnancy publicly, but several sources reportedly confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, US Weekly and TMZ.

Hadid and Malik’s representatives did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for confirmation.

Last week, the couple celebrated Hadid’s 25th birthday with her sister Bella Hadid and a handful of others. Hadid thanked her “quarantine family” ― including Malik ― for making the day so special.

“I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends ― near and far ― are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!” she wrote, sharing images from her family’s farm in Pennsylvania, where they are isolating.

Hadid and Malik first started dating in November 2015. After an on-again, off-again relationship in the following years, they reportedly got back together late last year. Hadid erased any doubt about those rumors with a sweet post about the singer, 27, on Valentine’s Day.