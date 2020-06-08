George Conway Gets Twitter Users To Offer Trump Some All-Too-Honest New Slogans

Conservative attorney George Conway got #TrumpSlogans to trend over the weekend after offering President Donald Trump some unsolicited help to restart his flagging reelection campaign.

Conway ― a persistent Trump critic despite the fact that he’s married to counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway ― shared a Washington Post report that said the campaign is searching for a new slogan.

He tweeted:

Trump in 2018 said his new slogan would be “Keep America Great,” which has since turned up on his trademark red hats. But he’s also continued to use 2016 slogan “Make America Great Again” and at times asked his rally crowds to choose between the two.

Now, the Post report suggests, he may change tack again with another new slogan.

“When the president decides, there will be a new slogan and there will be new ads,” an unnamed source told the Post.

Odds are it won’t be any of these mocking suggestions solicited by Conway:

“I alone can fix what I alone did” #TrumpSlogans — Chaztastic (@realCW3) June 8, 2020

"Trump 2020 - People are dying to re-elect me."#TrumpSlogans — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) June 8, 2020

#TrumpSlogans



"Trump 2020: 100K+ people looking down from heaven thankful to have helped the economy!" https://t.co/F1o3nhYbqt — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) June 8, 2020

“Trump 2020: You can say you won with Individual-1” #TrumpSlogans https://t.co/vfKU9KYSPv — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 8, 2020

"Trump 2020: He hasn't killed EVERYBODY. Yet." #TrumpSlogans — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) June 8, 2020