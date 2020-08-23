The Game Of Thrones finale was a controversial one among fans and, indeed, certain cast members, but one person who was definitely happy with the outcome of the last episode was Maisie Williams.

The actor played Arya Stark in all eight series of the fantasy drama, and when it came to an end last year, the adventurous character was seen bidding farewell to Westeros to explore what lay beyond the world she knew.

And although many have criticised certain aspects of the award-winning show’s epic finale, Maisie has said she “couldn’t be happier” with how things turned out for Arya.

“We had such a blast. We loved it. I was so happy with my ending and it was just a beautiful end to a decade of my life,” she told The Tonight Show. “I couldn’t be happier with it, honestly.”

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Maisie Williams

Mais added that she’s now constantly asked for her reaction to the finale, as reception to the last series was so mixed.

“Now people just ask me, ‘What did you think of the final season?’” she revealed, “because there is a lot of speculation over the success of it.”

HBO Maisie in character as Arya Stark