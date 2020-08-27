Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Recalls Mortifying Moment From Filming Her Appearance In Doctors

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Long before she was world famous as a member of the Game Of Thrones cast, Emilia Clarke made a small appearance in an episode of the daytime soap Doctors.

And if you thought playing queen of dragons Daenerys Targaryen was gruelling, Emilia has admitted that filming for the medical drama was no walk in the park, either.

In an interview with film director Paul Feig – who helmed last year’s festive offering Last Christmas, starring Emilia – she recalled her first ever TV gig back in 2009, and how one flatulent crew member could have derailed the whole thing.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Emilia Clarke

“On my first ever job, I was the guest lead in an episode of Doctors,” she explained, during an Edinburgh TV Festival event.

“There was a really small space and they were like, ‘OK, we have literally got time for one take, I’m really sorry Emilia, I know this is your debut on TV but we’ve got one take so don’t mess it up’.”

She continued: “And I walk into this really small office and I’m meant to look shocked and alarmed and really upset about what I’m looking at. Just horrified.”

Already under pressure, she revealed that a member of the crew then “let one rip”, adding: “I was like, ‘We have got one take, just smell the smell’.”

But Emilia isn’t the only global star to have made their start with a small appearance in Doctors.

Other award-winning actors to appear in the show in the last 20 years include Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne, The Crown’s Claire Foy and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.