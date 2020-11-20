Fox News Reporter Checks Rudy Giuliani's 'Light On Facts' News Conference

Fox News reporter Kristin Fisher dismissed Rudy Giuliani’s wildly dishonest comments to the media about electoral fraud and his efforts to overturn election results, telling viewers that “so much of what he said was simply not true.”

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, staged a chaotic press conference Thursday in which he and members of the Trump campaign’s legal team laid out their case alleging widespread voter fraud in the November 3 election. The 90-minute briefing was stacked with conspiracy theories and misinformation, and the lawyers did not offer any proof to back up their claims, many of which have already been debunked or refuted by election officials.

“That was certainly a colourful news conference from Rudy Giuliani, but it was light on facts. So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court,” Fisher told Fox News anchor Dana Perino.

WATCH: @FoxNews White House reporter calls @RudyGiuliani's press conference "light on facts" and "So much of what he said was not true" pic.twitter.com/uackOenTCi — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) November 19, 2020

She said Giuliani’s claims of a nationwide voter fraud conspiracy were “really bold and baseless” and pointed out his failure to provide any hard evidence to back it up.

“In Pennsylvania, Giuliani continued to claim widespread voter fraud in Philadelphia, even though he has already said in court, and I quote, ‘This is not a fraud case,’” Fisher said.

“What he is saying in public — not under oath — is different from what he said in court.”

The Fox News correspondent also pointed out that Giuliani “kept holding up pages and pages of what he says are sworn affidavits, hundreds of them people claiming voter fraud and irregularities,” but he’s refused to show them. He also pushed a narrative that the Trump campaign has “multiple paths to victory” but “never credibly explained a single path,” she said.