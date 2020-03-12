Fox News Legal Analyst Thinks Joe Biden May Choose A 'Surprising' Running Mate

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano said he thinks former Vice President Joe Biden may choose a “surprising” running mate, should he secure the Democratic presidential nomination for the 2020 election.

“If it were up to me, I would choose a female,” Napolitano said on Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla.”

“But I think there’s a lot of competing factors and former candidates with different levels of influence and approach to President Obama,” he continued. “And the decision might be a little surprising.”

Napolitano suggested Biden “might even reach across the aisle and do something off the wall like John Kasich, who probably agrees with Biden on everything except he’s got an ‘R’ after his name and it will guarantee Joe Ohio.”

“Trump can’t win without Ohio,” added the former New Jersey Superior Court judge.

Biden on Tuesday took another step toward becoming the candidate to take on President Donald Trump in November after scoring huge primary victories in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan.

Elsewhere in the interview, Napolitano explained why he believed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) 2020 campaign is all but over — and defended Biden from Republicans who attempt to attack him by referencing his verbal gaffes.

“He is prone to a slip of the tongue and most of it humorous and all of it is harmless,” said Napolitano, noting how he’d known Biden for 45 years. “And I think the Republicans should be careful what they ask for if they zero in on somebody who is prone to gaffes. The president has his own.”

