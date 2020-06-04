Chris Trousdale, a former member of the boy band DreamStreet, died Tuesday from complications of coronavirus, according to reports. He was 34.

A family member said Trousdale died from the effects of COVID-19, TMZ reported. Former bandmate Jesse McCartney confirmed the cause on Instagram. A rep told Billboard Trousdale died of an “undisclosed illness.”

McCartney wrote about their time together as 12- and 14-year-olds and said Trousdale was the most popular in the group. “I truly envied him as a performer,” he wrote.

“Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood,” McCartney added. “My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris.”