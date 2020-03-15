Fans Freak Out Over Tom Hanks’ Latest COVID-19 Update

Instagram Tom Hanks' latest COVID-19 update upsets fans

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have given multiple updates since being quarantined at Australia’s Gold Coast University Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

But the actor’s latest post has followers quite stressed.

“Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” Hanks wrote alongside an Instagram picture of toast covered in an extra generous helping of Australia’s infamous spread Vegemite.

At least 450 people in Australia have tested positive while five people have died after contracting COVID-19, one in WA, three in NSW and one in Queensland. The virus has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide and continues to spread at a rapid pace.

Since he uploaded the image on Sunday night, the post has been inundated with comments questioning Hank’s well-being, not over his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, but at the amount of Vegemite on his bread.

“Ok that’s far too much vegemite on the toast,” actor William Franklyn Miller commented.

“With that amount of vegemite the coronavirus is probably thinking let’s get outta here it’s not safe,” wrote another user.

“That’s one way to kill any Coronavirus in your system. Nothing could survive that much Vegemite,” said another fan.

Many followers went on to give Hanks advice on how to manage his vegemite and toast situation adding he only needs “A scraping Tom! A scraping!”

Hanks and Wilson have been in isolation on the Gold Coast since testing positive for coronavirus and making an announcement last Thursday.

Hanks Instagrammed that he and Wilson had been screened for COVID-19 after feeling a “bit tired” and “like we had colds.”

He has since thanked health workers for their care.

″@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” he wrote Friday on Instagram.

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”

Hanks arrived in Australia on January 26 to start work on director Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film and had been seen at many tourist hotspots across Queensland and New South Wales.

The couple’s son Chet gave an update on his parents, saying that he has spoken to them on the phone, and “they both are fine.”