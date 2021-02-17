Facebook Bans Entire World From Accessing Australian News Content

Australians are waking this morning to a Facebook without any local news content after the social media network followed through on threats to ban publishers from the platform.

The move, announced in a blog post, means Australian Facebook users will not be able read or share local or international news content on its news feeds, and Australian news publishers will be restricted from posting or sharing content on Facebook pages.

Those overseas will not be able to access any content from Australia, either.

People can, as of Thursday, still share Australian news links on Facebook-owned platforms Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Facebook has stripped links and videos from Australia’s biggest news brands such as the ABC, Sydney Morning Herald, Yahoo News, BuzzFeed, and News.com.au. Facebook has also removed HuffPost Australia’s Facebook content.

Lifestyle brands like New Idea and Marie Claire are also affected.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s along with MS Research and satire site Betoota Advocate are also part of the ban.

Dead pages ....apparently already #Facebookaustralia ...though some others can still see them ...so THAT will show Rupert Murdoch , taking the national broadcaster offline . He’s been campaigning for that for years too pic.twitter.com/vUGWUQIf5u — emily bell (@emilybell) February 17, 2021

The decision is in response to a news media bargaining code that would see big tech companies like Google and Facebook pay news publishers for content. The Australian federal government has said it plans to put the legislation, which effectively forces Google and Facebook to strike deals with media companies or have fees set for them, to a vote in the coming weeks.

Facebook said the proposed legislation “fundamentally misunderstands” the relationship between itself and publishers, arguing that news outlets voluntarily post their article links on the platform.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he has been in contact with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

This morning, I had a constructive discussion with Mark Zuckerberg from #Facebook.



He raised a few remaining issues with the Government’s news media bargaining code and we agreed to continue our conversation to try to find a pathway forward. — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) February 17, 2021

Hahaha, well done Josh. You’ve managed to screw over all Australian publishers just to try keep Rupert happy. How can you not see the Facebook platform provides them a service, not other way round? Your conversation with Zuckerberg must have gone really well 🤦🏻‍♂️ — jasecam (@jasecam) February 17, 2021

The reaction online has been mixed:

@abcsydney I got my news from Facebook because it was convenient for me. But from reputable news sources- bbc etc. not everyone who uses Facebook is brainwashed by “fake news” — MegEliza (@adrizzlyautumn) February 17, 2021

This Facebook Australian media ban business is going to hit some outlets really hard. Thinking of friends, just trying to make a living, report some news and make some content. — Alys Gagnon (@AlysJ) February 17, 2021

My current analysis of Facebook is that it's only good for Minion memes and finding out which of your relatives is low-key racist. — Jesse Denney (@inb4denn) February 17, 2021

Pour one out for all the Facebook commenters who love posting “THIS IS NOT NEWS!” under articles. RIP. — Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) February 17, 2021

It’s just on Facebook though. It’s not like people can’t go to the news sites themselves. TV news still exists, radio, newspapers. A couple of days and anybody who got their news exclusively from Facebook will learn. — Hel Thomson (@Helalost) February 17, 2021

Google has also threatened to shut down its search engine in Australia to avoid “unworkable” content laws, even as it has secured deals with publishers in the U.K., Germany, France, Brazil and Argentina for its Google News Showcase product.

On Wednesday, Google reached a landmark global deal with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, owner of the Wall Street Journal and two-thirds of Australia’s major city newspapers, to develop a subscription platform and share advertising revenue.

Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at the Columbia University Journalism School in New York, tweeted on Wednesday that the relationship was not as voluntary as it seems, and most publishers feel obligated to be on Facebook due to its dominance.

Most publishers feel obliged to be on Facebook . They don’t like the asymmetry of the relationship , they dislike the requirement of going through an intermediary without access to even negligible data. We have 5 years of non-platform funded research that says this — emily bell (@emilybell) February 17, 2021

It is an advertising company which has spent a significant amount of money lobbying to news industry, and working on avoiding external regulation. Where it curtails revenue or profits. It has no problem complying with the law where governments censor activists and journalists — emily bell (@emilybell) February 17, 2021

Facebook, which has long been criticised for allowing misinformation to flourish on its platforms, now finds itself in a peculiar position of also blocking the news media that has provided a fact check on false content.

With files from Reuters.