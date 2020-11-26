Ex-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Mocked For Typo-Laden Lawsuits

Tom Williams via Getty Images Sidney Powell, a former attorney for President Donald Trump's campaign, on Nov. 19.

Sidney Powell — a former lawyer for President Donald Trump’s campaign — filed typo-laden lawsuits alleging without evidence that voter fraud took place in Michigan and Georgia, and critics on social media roundly mocked the error-filled legal documents.

Some wondered how any lawyer could submit a formal claim so rife with errors.

In the Michigan case, for example, Powell misspelled the word “district” in the heading as “distrct.” She also dropped spaces throughout the document that groupedseveralwordstogether.

In the Georgia lawsuit, Powell misspelled “district” twice more — as “districct” and “distrcoict.”

🚨NEW: Sidney Powell files another conspiracy theory lawsuit--this time in Michigan.



The Kraken are still struggling with spelling, and now also with spacing. pic.twitter.com/R9Nv8K5tbO — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 26, 2020

Started trying to proofread the Sidney Powell complaint and I didn’t get very far. I wouldn’t recommend filing this version in court, Sod. https://t.co/bUnKg6jMNe pic.twitter.com/PlR4xNIimO — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 26, 2020

Powell and Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have filed largely unsuccessful lawsuits intended to overturn the results of the presidential race in the weeks since Election Day. President-elect Joe Biden won in states where Giuliani and others have filed suits.

The Trump campaign appeared to disavow Powell on Sunday, saying that she was “practicing law on her own.” At that time, the campaign did not respond to HuffPost’s request for clarification regarding whether Powell had officially been fired.

Trump earlier tweeted that Powell was a member of his campaign’s legal team.

Powell told CBS News on Sunday that she “understood” the campaign’s statement disavowing her. She added that she would continue her efforts to contest the election results, which have so far been unsuccessful.