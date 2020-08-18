Eric Trump tweeted just four words during Monday’s opener of the Democratic National Convention.

“This is absolutely terrible,” wrote US President Donald Trump’s son.

The post prompted ridicule as the majority of responders, who assumed it was about the DNC, used the comment to attack his father’s administration.

This is absolutely terrible — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 18, 2020

“The state of the union? Yes it is,” one person commented.

Added another: “This Presidency sure is. Can’t end soon enough.”

Others mocked the lineup for next week’s Republican National Convention:

If only they had Scott Baio, Diamond and Silk, Ted Nugent, and an empty chair — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) August 18, 2020

Yeah, but we couldn't get the My Pillow guy, so... — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 18, 2020

And yet here you are, watching. — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) August 18, 2020

You can also save that tweet for Nov 4th when your dad loses. #DemConvention https://t.co/jsIu0S8B0X — John Smith (son of Harry Leslie Smith) (@Harryslaststand) August 18, 2020

Yes, but when Biden is President it will get better.... — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) August 18, 2020

The state of the union? Yes it is. #BidenHarris2020Landslide — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) August 18, 2020

Coming from you, that means it's spot on and terrific. — Dude Gotta Go and that's No Malarkey! (@raising_hill) August 18, 2020

For you, yes. — Leslie - 78 Days 🇺🇲🌊 (@Leslieoo7) August 18, 2020

This Presidency sure is. Can’t end soon enough. — CountryOverConman (@TrumpNewsPolls) August 18, 2020

Hold that thought. Too distracted listening to all the Republicans voting for Biden. — YS (@NYinLA2121) August 18, 2020

I agree! Our country has gone to hell! It’s absolutely terrible! That’s why I’m voting #BidenHarris2020 — John McCallum (@johncmack) August 18, 2020

Thanks for confirming by your triggered tweet that the convention has been a great success so far. — Executive Order Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) August 18, 2020

I have to agree with you on this. Absolutely terrible. pic.twitter.com/Q2YuEAiEvR — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) August 18, 2020