Eric Trump Tried To Troll Joe Biden With Rally Photos. It Did Not Go Well.

Eric Trump ― the touter of an imaginary coronavirus vaccine ― earned yet another roasting on Twitter Tuesday as users pointed out a major flaw with his latest attack on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Donald Trump’s son was mocked after he shared two photographs ― one showing hundreds of people attending one of the president’s recent campaign rallies, the other of Biden speaking to a socially-distanced drive-in rally in Ohio on Monday.

“The polls are wrong…,” Eric Trump captioned the images.

The polls are wrong... pic.twitter.com/p6AT3YW2Wt — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 13, 2020

Twitter users noted a big problem with Eric Trump’s argument against national polling that indicates a Biden victory in the 2020 election.

Namely, that Biden was being responsible at his event because of the pandemic and that the president’s rally, where supporters were stood side by side and not wearing face masks, was anything but.

“You’re comparing the super spreader moronic events that you guys hold to this safe socially distance drive in rallies,” responded one critic.

Another referenced the president’s own coronavirus illness: “One is responsible and the other is Covid infected Super Spreader. I’ll go with the responsible adult, not the narcissist.”

Donald Trump has since declared himself free of the virus that hospitalized him earlier this month for three days.

Or Biden has a smarter campaign and supporters who believe in science. My whole family is voting Biden and we’d never go to a rally. Democracy doesn’t need to look like a frat party to work. — Zsenike 💛 👩🏻‍🏫 🇺🇸🗽 (@Yaragreyjoyfan) October 13, 2020

Joe chooses not to kill people. I like presidents who don't kill people just so their fragile egos get stroked. — A Pidgin Called Minerva (@casual_minerva) October 13, 2020

You’re comparing the super spreader moronic events that you guys hold to his safe socially distanced drive in rallies. Literally no comparison except that I’m voting for the one that wants to keep me safe 🙄 — Jessica Miller (@Jx3MAMA85) October 13, 2020

One is responsible and the other is a Covid infected Super Spreader. I’ll go with the responsible adult, not the narcissist — KL Horn 🏴‍☠️ (@KalayneBuck) October 13, 2020

Sure. We just aren’t completely idiotic during a pandemic. You know what parades I have been enjoying very much. The voting parades we have been seeing. Good luck Eric. Prison is in your 2021 timeline — Matthew Paul Frasca (@MFrasca79) October 13, 2020

We'll see...



Speaking of wrong -- do you think exposing crowds of your supporters to possible infection a few weeks before the election is a good strategy?



Just curious — Adam "Tex" Davis (@AdamTexDavis) October 13, 2020

Yeah. By election day a good number of people in the bottom picture will be too sick to get out and vote. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) October 13, 2020

Keep telling yourself that. There are quite a few of us that don’t feel the need to go to obnoxious rallies. We don’t need a reality tv president. And we’re ok with Joe being careful & respecting the sanctity of health & life. So... — 🎃🅿️ℹ️🅿️🎃 (@apipkin11) October 13, 2020

Eric Trump, meanwhile, on Tuesday continued to stump for his father at events in Detroit and Minnesota. The president’s son shared pictures from the rally on Twitter. Many attendees were not wearing masks.