Eric Trump’s Spin On His Dad’s Debate Refusal Has People Scratching Their Heads

Eric Trump on Thursday tried to spin the narrative on his father’s refusal to take part in a virtual debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden ― and it backfired.

President Donald Trump’s second son called Biden “a coward” in one tweet and used the hashtag #BidensACoward in another as he railed against the former vice president’s refusal to debate in-person next week with the president, who last week was hospitalised for three days after testing positive for COVID-19.

So Biden refuses to debate @realDonaldTrump face to face but will appear in person for a town hall. What a coward. https://t.co/CmQB6u13Iy — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 8, 2020

The Commission on Presidential Debates had announced earlier Thursday that the October 15 town hall-style debate would take place virtually “in order to protect the health and safety of all involved.”

The president, however, said he would not participate remotely. Biden agreed to the change in format but has now proposed the debate be postponed.

Twitter users were stumped by the logic of Eric Trump’s attack on Biden and suggested the alternative #TrumpIsACoward trend in reply:

Biden’s a coward because Trump refuses to debate him? This one is making my head hurt. I can’t handle illogic on that level. — Nancy Rosenzweig (@NanceRoseA2) October 8, 2020

Biden has a son who risked his life in service to the United States of America. Donald Trump has a son who ... is you. ‘Nuff said. — Cathy Q. Public (Not *that* Q) (@Lyricathy) October 9, 2020

Your dad hid in a bunker. Your dad faked bone spurs to avoid Vietnam. Your dad won’t release his taxes.

Who’s the coward? https://t.co/Wet8GRdhHg — MrsMagoo (@MrsMagoo15) October 9, 2020

Eric kills defenseless animals. pic.twitter.com/ePY0ElGXtW — Ed Kwok (@kwok_xian) October 8, 2020

Wasn't it Donald Trump who pulled out of the debate or did I imagine that?.... https://t.co/W1AGBpuCId — Aodhán Michael Connolly (@MichaelAodhan) October 8, 2020

Why won't Biden infect himself with COVID-19 like a REAL MAN? — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) October 8, 2020

This family has to be stopped.



Luckily, we get to vote on Nov. 3 and unfollow today! https://t.co/HcX2OMAZlJ — Jimmy Spencer (@JimmySpencer) October 8, 2020

Weird flex when daddy won't debate but alright. https://t.co/MBcTOercDA — Rich (@WBVRich) October 8, 2020

Trump is the one who chickened out. https://t.co/dkeEAcc76Z — Reclaim the Fight (@reclaimthefight) October 8, 2020